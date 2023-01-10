Left Menu

Kanjhawala case: Victim's family presses for murder charges against accused; stages protest

Braving biting cold, family members of Kanjhawala case victim Anjali Singh on Tuesday staged a dharna outside Sultanpuri police station here and demanded that the accused be charged with murder. A group of protesters sat outside the Sultanpuri police station and demanded that IPC section 302 murder be added in the FIR in the case.

Braving biting cold, family members of Kanjhawala case victim Anjali Singh on Tuesday staged a dharna outside Sultanpuri police station here and demanded that the accused be charged with murder. Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. A group of protesters sat outside the Sultanpuri police station and demanded that IPC section 302 (murder) be added in the FIR in the case. Singh's kin had also earlier demonstrated outside the police station and called for capital punishment to the accused. The city police have so far arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the incident. Later, two more people -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.

