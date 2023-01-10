Left Menu

Mahadayi diversion: Goa wildlife warden issues stop-work notice to K'taka govt

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:07 IST
Mahadayi diversion: Goa wildlife warden issues stop-work notice to K'taka govt
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the chief wildlife warden of the state has issued a stop-work notice to the Karnataka government over the construction of Kalasa-Banduri dam project on Mahadayi river, which passes through a wildlife sanctuary.

Sawant held a meeting of high-ranking officials and members of Mhadei Bachaao Abhiyan here on Monday evening to decide the future course of action in the water diversion issue.

Goa and Karnataka are at loggerheads over diversion of water from Mahadayi river through the construction of dams by Karnataka on the river’s tributaries Kalasa and Banduri.

The Centre recently approved the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka for the construction of the two dams.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said that the chief wild warden of Goa on Monday issued a stop-work notice to the Karnataka government.

The Goa government has contended that Karnataka cannot divert water from Mahadayi river, as it passes through Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located downstream in North Goa.

“Had a very productive meeting with members of Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan (MBA) in Panaji. Explained to them in detail about the efforts taken by the government on all fronts to safeguard Goa's interests regarding Mhadei. I thank the MBA team for their valuable inputs,” Sawant tweeted.

MBA president Nirmala Sawant and environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar were also present for the meeting.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, advocate general Devidas Pangam said that the Goa government will file an application before the Supreme Court challenging the clearance given to the Karnataka government's DPR.

The application will be filed as part of the ongoing case before the apex court in which Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra have challenged the inter-state water dispute tribunal in 2019 over sharing water of Mahadayi river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023