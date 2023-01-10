Following are the top stories at 1:30 pm: NATION: BOM4 GJ-FLIGHT-LANDING Emergency landing after bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight, say police Jamnagar: Police on Tuesday said nothing suspicious was found on the Azur Air Moscow to Goa international flight which was diverted to Jamnagar airport in Gujarat after a bomb threat.

DEL10 DL-LG-SHEHLA Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute Shehla Rashid for tweets about Army New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute former JNUSU vice president Shehla Rashid Shora for her tweets on the Indian Army, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL5 VIRUS-CASES India adds 121 COVID-19 cases, one death New Delhi: India logged 121 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday and the number of active cases came down to 2,319, according to Union health ministry data. DEL11 BJP-NADDA MEETING BJP president Nadda chairs meeting of party general secretaries New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the party's national general secretaries to deliberate on the agenda for its two-day national executive here on January 16-17.

CAL3 AS-EVICTION DRIVE Eviction drive to clear forest land underway in Assam's Lakhimpur Lakhimpur (Assam): An eviction drive to clear 450 hectares of forest land from ''illegal settlers'' is underway in Assam's Lakhimpur district on Tuesday, officials said.

LEGAL: LGD5 SC-JOSHIMATH Joshimath subsidence: SC agrees to hear plea on January 16 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on January 16 a plea seeking the court's intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath as a national disaster.

BOM8 MH-HC-LD DHOOT Loan fraud case: Bombay HC seeks affidavit from CBI on Venugopal Dhoot's plea against arrest; hearing on Jan 13 Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file by Friday its affidavit in response to a petition of Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot, seeking to quash an FIR registered in a bank loan fraud case, to declare his arrest as ''arbitrary and illegal'' and to be released on bail.

BUSINESS: DEL6 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade Mumbai: Equity benchmarks declined in initial trade on Tuesday, dragged down by IT and banking stocks amid a mixed trend in global markets.

DEL4 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee gains 18 paise to 82.17 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee rose 18 paise to 82.17 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday on easing crude oil prices.

FOREIGN: FGN1 US-FLOOD-FUNDING-PAK US announces USD100 million flood-related recovery, reconstruction funding for Pakistan Washington: The United States has announced an additional USD 100 million to Pakistan for its recovery and reconstruction efforts after the devastating floods last year that killed 1,739 and affected 33 million people. By Lalit K Jha FGN5 US-LD CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS-BIDEN Classified documents from Biden's vice presidential days found at his think-tank centre Washington: A small number of documents marked as classified from the previous Obama-Biden administration have been found at President Joe Biden's think-tank institute here, the White House has said. By Lalit K Jha.

