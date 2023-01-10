Left Menu

Justice N Kotiswar Singh appointed acting chief justice of Gauhati HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:08 IST
Justice N Kotiswar Singh appointed acting chief justice of Gauhati HC
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh was on Tuesday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Gauhati High Court.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said Justice Singh would take over from January 12 after incumbent Chief Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya demits office on January 11.

''In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, senior-most puisne judge of the Gauhati High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court, with effect from January 12, 2023 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court,'' the notification read.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, high court judge retire at 62.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023