Armenia will not hold CSTO military drills in 2023 - prime minister

Armenia will not hold military drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on its territory in 2023 in the current circumstances, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"The Armenian Defence Minister has informed the CSTO Joint Staff that in the current situation we consider it unreasonable to hold CSTO exercises on the territory of Armenia. At least, such exercises will not take place in Armenia this year," Pashinyan was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

The CSTO is a military alliance of six post-Soviet states - Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

