Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxalites surrender before police in Dantewada

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least 10 Naxalites, among them eight carrying cash rewards, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district on Tuesday, an official said.

The Naxalites quit the Maoist movement and surrendered under the Lon Varattu (return to your village) campaign run by the police in the district, the official said.

The surrendered Naxalites were identified as militia platoon commander Bandi alias Kolla Madkam (30), militia members Sona Madkam (53), Hemant Kawasi (26), Dudwa Korram (30), Masa Mandavi (20), Lakhma Mandavi (31), Nanda Mandavi (33), Deva alias Deepak Kashyap (31), Masa Mandavi (30) and Budhra Kashyap (36).

Eight of them were carrying bounties ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, he said.

The intelligence cell of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) played a significant role in the process of surrender, the officer said.

As per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, necessary assistance will be provided to them, he said.

As many as 578 Naxalites, among them 145 carrying cash rewards, have surrendered in Dantewada district under the 'Lon Varratu' campaign since June 2020, the officer added.

