CBI books ex-Garrison Engineer, others for Rs 7.84 crore scam in Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:51 IST
CBI books ex-Garrison Engineer, others for Rs 7.84 crore scam in Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The CBI has booked a former Garrison Engineer posted at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam and others for allegedly making payments to contractors without execution of tendered work causing a loss of Rs 7.84 crore to the exchequer, officials said Tuesday.

The agency has registered an FIR against Prashant Shivhare, the then Garrison Engineer, who allegedly issued large number of tenders for various works between August 2018 and March 2019, they said.

The accused official in conspiracy with his subordinates and contractors allegedly made payments to the contractors without the completion of tendered work causing a loss of Rs 7.84 crore to the exchequer, they said. The CBI has also booked contractors and other officials working in the department in three separate cases registered by it under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and others besides provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

