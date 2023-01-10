Left Menu

Rape accused hangs self in UP's Bareilly

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 10-01-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 15:03 IST
Rape accused hangs self in UP's Bareilly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old rape accused allegedly hanged himself at a village in Faridpur, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Sunil Kumar, was found hanging from a tree on Monday, they said.

Kumar was accused of raping a 19-year-old woman. An FIR was registered against him on Sunday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's family members.

In their complaint, the woman's family members alleged that Kumar raped her on Saturday when she had gone to relieve herself.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agarwal said Kumar's post mortem had confirmed death by hanging but his viscera was being preserved to ascertain if he was poisoned.

Kumar's family members alleged that he was killed by the woman's relatives. An FIR was also registered in this regard on the basis of his brother's complaint against three members of the woman's family.

A purported video of the accused has also emerged in which he is seen urging someone to save him from the case and alleging a threat to his life from the woman's family members.

Faridpur police station SHO Daya Shankar said a detailed probe was going on in the matter.

