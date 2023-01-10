Left Menu

College-goer among 2 sentenced to life

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-01-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 15:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Erode District Mahila Court has sentenced to life to two persons, one of them a college student, for murdering four people.

According to the prosecutor, Karuppannan (70), his second wife Mallika (55) and their daughter Deepa (28) and farm worker Kuppammal (70), were engaged in work when the student came, told the four that he was from the Health Department and wanted them to take a COVID-19 test.

Believing that, the four agreed. Then, the student gave them tablets. All the four took the tablets, fell unconscious and died in hospital later.

The incident took place near Chennimalai in 2021. Police said they registered a case of suspicious death. During investigation, they found out previous enmity was the motive behind the killing. The convicted two were fined Rs 25,000 each.

