College-goer among 2 sentenced to life
- Country:
- India
The Erode District Mahila Court has sentenced to life to two persons, one of them a college student, for murdering four people.
According to the prosecutor, Karuppannan (70), his second wife Mallika (55) and their daughter Deepa (28) and farm worker Kuppammal (70), were engaged in work when the student came, told the four that he was from the Health Department and wanted them to take a COVID-19 test.
Believing that, the four agreed. Then, the student gave them tablets. All the four took the tablets, fell unconscious and died in hospital later.
The incident took place near Chennimalai in 2021. Police said they registered a case of suspicious death. During investigation, they found out previous enmity was the motive behind the killing. The convicted two were fined Rs 25,000 each.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID-19
- Karuppannan
- Deepa
- Mallika
- Rs 25
- 000
- Kuppammal
- Chennimalai
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank-Videocon case: CBI seeks three-day custody of Videocon chairman, Chanda and Deepak Kochhar
Loan fraud case: Mumbai court sends Venugopal Dhoot to CBI custody till Dec 28, extends Chanda and Deepak Kochhar's remand until then
ICICI Bank-Videocon case: CBI gets three-day custody of Venugopal Dhoot , Chanda and Deepak Kochhar
Mumbai: Court remands ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody till December 28 in loan fraud case.
Loan fraud case: Mumbai court remands Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot in CBI custody till Dec 28