Chhattisgarh: Two killed in fight between two gangs in Durg district
Two men were killed in a clash between two gangs allegedly involved in stealing iron materials in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a police officer said on Tuesday.
The police on Monday arrested 18 persons and detained three minors in connection with the violence on Sunday night, he said.
The CCTV footage of the attack has gone viral on social media in which a group of men can be seen brutally hitting one of the victims with sticks, axes and bricks.
The members of the two gangs got into a fight near a railway crossing at Hathkhoj village under Bhilai-3 police station limits over gaining dominance in the area, Durg Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.
The district has several iron and steel plants including the state-run Bhilai Steel Plant.
Those killed were identified as Suraj Chaudhary and Manoj Chaudhary, both in their 20s, belonging to one gang, he said.
Both groups are allegedly involved in the theft of iron materials and have been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area, said Pallava, adding that further investigations are underway.
