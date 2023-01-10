Cow carcasses found in UP village

Tension gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district after three cow carcasses were found in a field, according to police.

The incident occurred late on Monday night in Keshavpur Kala village under Dataganj police station, officials said.

Station House Officer, Dataganj, Shorabh Singh on Tuesday said some unidentified people slaughtered three cows. Police found the heads, legs, hide and other remains of the cows when they reached the spot in the morning.

On a complaint lodged by the village head, a case was registered in the matter under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, he said.

The culprits will be arrested soon, Singh said, adding that the remains have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)