Telangana HC quashes CAT order on allotment of Chief Secretary's cadre

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday quashed the order of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad, staying allotment of senior IAS officer and state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh cadre.

The High Court, which had earlier reserved its verdict in July 2022 after the Union government challenged the CAT order allowing Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to continue in Telangana, today set aside and quashed the tribunal's order.

After bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh into separate states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Union government had reallotted IAS and IPS officers.

Kumar was allocated to Andhra Pradesh cadre by the Pratyush Sinha Committee which oversaw the division of bureaucrats between the two states in 2014 when united Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated.

Kumar, however, had challenged the same in CAT, which had quashed the allotment order and allowed him to continue in Telangana.

The Centre's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on cadre allotment, subsequently challenged the CAT order quashing the guidelines it framed for division of All India Services (AIS) officers between the two Telugu-speaking states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)