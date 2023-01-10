Nisith Pramanik appears before Alipurduar court in 2009 theft case

Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik appeared before the Alipurduar court on Tuesday, two days before the time limit granted by the Calcutta High Court for him to appear in person, in a 2009 theft case where he is accused, ended.

Judicial Magistrate of Alipurduar Court Moumita Mallick dispensed with his appearance in person in future sittings of the court on this case. A warrant for his arrest had been issued by the Alipurduar court against Pramanik, the MP for Coochbehar, on November 16 in 2022 in connection with alleged thefts in two stores in 2009. The Calcutta High Court had on November 23, however, stayed the warrant against the minister and directed him to appear before the magistrate at Alipurduar court between January 7 and January 12, 2023. It was claimed by Pramanik's lawyers that the case of theft had been registered against unknown people at Alipurduar police station, but he was falsely implicated by the police.

