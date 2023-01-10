Left Menu

Russia to keep developing nuclear weapons - defence minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-01-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 15:31 IST
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia will continue developing its nuclear triad of ballistic missiles, submarines and strategic bombers because such weapons are the main guarantee of its sovereignty, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to develop the nuclear triad and maintain its combat readiness, since the nuclear shield has been and remains the main guarantor of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state," Shoigu said. "We will also increase the combat capabilities of the aerospace forces - both in terms of the work of fighters and bombers in areas where modern air defense systems are in operation, and in terms of improving unmanned aerial vehicles."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

