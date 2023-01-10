Left Menu

NCLAT upholds removal of resolution professional of Shree Ram Urban Infra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 15:48 IST
NCLAT upholds removal of resolution professional of Shree Ram Urban Infra
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday upheld the order of NCLT, directing removal of the resolution professional (RP)of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd.

The appellate tribunal also directed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India to conduct an enquiry against the RP and take appropriate steps in accordance with the law.

A two-member NCLAT bench comprising Justices Rakesh Kumar and Shreesha Merla said the NCLT was ''well within its jurisdiction'' to pass an order for the removal of the RP, particularly in a situation where he had not taken any steps to convene a meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

The NCLAT observed that the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) was initiated against Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd (SRUIL) on November 06, 2019, and the first CoC meeting was conducted after more than one-and-a-half years on April 19, 2021.

NCLT ''has categorically observed that the RP has 'miserably failed to adhere to the timelines stipulated in the Code,'' said the appellate tribunal.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on November 11, 2022 directed removal of Srigopal Choudary as the resolution professional of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure with a direction to hand over all records/documents to the newly appointed Sapan Mohan Garg.

This order was challenged before the NCLAT.

''We consider that it is a fit case in which a direction can be issued to IBBI to conduct an inquiry regarding the conduct of the appellant. Accordingly, IBBI is directed to conduct an in-depth enquiry in respect of the conduct of the appellant and take appropriate steps in accordance with the law,'' said NCLAT.

It had directed a copy of this order to be communicated to the chairperson of IBBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023