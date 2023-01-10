West Bengal STF nabs former SIMI activist from MP: Police

intendent of Police Vivek Singh told reporters.

Qureshi was in the past arrested in three cases including two under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) in connection with his association with the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Singh said.

He had been convicted in two cases and completed his sentence. He was released on bail in another case in 2019, the SP said. Singh said the STF had registered a case against Qureshi under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 121 (Waging a war, against the Government of India), 121A (Conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121), 122 (Collecting arms, etc with intention of waging war against the Government of India), 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) and 120 (B) (Criminal Conspiracy).

''Qureshi was named as accused after the STF arrested and interrogated two men in connection with a case pertaining to serious allegations including waging a war against the nation,'' the SP added.

Singh said STF took Qureshi to Kolkata on transit remand.

