Armenian PM denies criticising Russian peacekeepers amid blockade concerns

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that his government was not criticising Russian peacekeepers deployed around the breakway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, but was concerned over their activities, Russian news agencies reported. Armenia is angry over the failure of Russian peacekeepers to end a blockade of the only road linking the country to Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly ethnic Armenian enclave which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

"We do not criticize Russian peacekeepers, but we do express concern about their activities, and this concern has long-standing roots", state-owned news agency TASS quoted Pashinyan as saying. Last month Azeri civilians identifying themselves as environmental activists blockaded the road, known as the Lachin corridor, which links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Both Armenian and Nagorno-Karabakh officials have warned of a humanitarian crisis in the blockaded region. In December, Armenian news site Hetq quoted Pashinyan as saying that Moscow should make way for an international peacekeeping mission if it is unable to reopen the road.

Pashinyan also said on Tuesday that Armenia would not hold drills on its territory in 2023 with the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a Russian-led alliance of post-Soviet countries. Asked about the move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Armenia was "our very close ally", and that dialogue would continue.

Russia and Armenia are allied via a mutual defence pact. Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought repeatedly over Nagorno-Karabakh, which broke away from Baku after a war in the early 1990s.

In 2020, Azerbaijan retook territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh in a second war that ended in a Moscow-brokered ceasefire and the deployment of Russian troops to the Lachin corridor.

