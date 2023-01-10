Left Menu

Maha: Spurned by woman, man kidnaps her 8-year-old nephew; held

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-01-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:31 IST
Maha: Spurned by woman, man kidnaps her 8-year-old nephew; held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly kidnapped an eight-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Palghar district to teach a lesson to the child's aunt for rejecting his advances, police said on Tuesday.

The district rural police rescued the boy within four hours of the abduction and arrested the alleged accused from Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Monday, an official said. The accused allegedly abducted the boy, a resident of Talasari, from a school ground around 8.30 am on Monday, District Superintendent of Police Palghar Rural Balasaheb Patil said.

The parents approached the police after the boy was not found at school, following which a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered with the Talasari police station, the official said.

During the probe, the police found that the accused had been in love with the boy's aunt, who had spurned his advances, he said.

Based on intelligence and technical inputs, the police traced the accused to Silvassa, inspector Ajay Vasave of Palghar police station said.

The boy was rescued and reunited with his parents, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023