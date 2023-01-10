Maha: Spurned by woman, man kidnaps her 8-year-old nephew; held

A man allegedly kidnapped an eight-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Palghar district to teach a lesson to the child's aunt for rejecting his advances, police said on Tuesday.

The district rural police rescued the boy within four hours of the abduction and arrested the alleged accused from Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Monday, an official said. The accused allegedly abducted the boy, a resident of Talasari, from a school ground around 8.30 am on Monday, District Superintendent of Police Palghar Rural Balasaheb Patil said.

The parents approached the police after the boy was not found at school, following which a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered with the Talasari police station, the official said.

During the probe, the police found that the accused had been in love with the boy's aunt, who had spurned his advances, he said.

Based on intelligence and technical inputs, the police traced the accused to Silvassa, inspector Ajay Vasave of Palghar police station said.

The boy was rescued and reunited with his parents, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

