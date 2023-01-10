Left Menu

Maha: Three bullocks killed, two injured in fire

Three bullocks were killed and two injured in a fire that broke out at a cowshed in Maharashtras Pune district on Tuesday, an official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-01-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:52 IST
Maha: Three bullocks killed, two injured in fire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three bullocks were killed and two injured in a fire that broke out at a cowshed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, an official said.

The blaze erupted in a cowshed near Navlakh Umbre village in Maval tehsil in the early hours of Tuesday, the official said.

''The bullocks were kept tied at the cowshed along the hillock and there was no one present at the scene. Someone noticed the fire and alerted the villagers. Three bullocks were completely charred to death, while two sustained serious burn injuries,'' district animal husbandry officer Shivajo Vidhate told PTI.

A complaint has been lodged by the cattle owner and the revenue department has conducted a 'panchnama' (assessment), he said, adding that the cause for the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

