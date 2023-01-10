Left Menu

CISF jawan shoots himself dead at IGI airport

A CISF jawan allegedly ended his life at Delhi's IGI airport by shooting himself from his service weapon on Tuesday, officials said. The constable-rank jawan has been identified as Jitendra Kumar. The jawan shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 3:45 pm, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:07 IST
A CISF jawan allegedly ended his life at Delhi's IGI airport by shooting himself from his service weapon on Tuesday, officials said. The constable-rank jawan has been identified as Jitendra Kumar.

The jawan shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 3:45 pm, they said. The police are investigating the incident even as senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials reached the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

