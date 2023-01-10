CISF jawan shoots himself dead at IGI airport

A CISF jawan allegedly ended his life at Delhi's IGI airport by shooting himself from his service weapon on Tuesday, officials said. The constable-rank jawan has been identified as Jitendra Kumar.

The jawan shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 3:45 pm, they said. The police are investigating the incident even as senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials reached the spot.

