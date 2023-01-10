Indian diaspora an important and unique force in global scene: President Murmu

Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the Indian diaspora has become an important and unique force in the global system.Addressing the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas PBD convention in Indore, the President praised overseas Indians for excelling in various walks of life through hard work and resilience.

President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the Indian diaspora has become an important and unique force in the global system.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in Indore, the President praised overseas Indians for excelling in various walks of life through hard work and resilience. "Indian diaspora today has become an important and unique force in the global system, It has grown into an energetic and confident community in every region," she said. The President said the Indian diaspora has exhibited extraordinary dedication and hard work and overcome many challenges to achieve excellence in all walks of life including art, literature, politics, business, academics, philanthropy, and science and technology.

On the occasion, the president conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards on select members of the Indian diaspora to recognize their achievements and to honour their contributions to various fields including in India and abroad.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present.

Earlier, President Murmu met her counterparts from Suriname and Guyana, Chandrikapersad Santokhi and Irfaan Ali, respectively, on the sidelines of the convention.

