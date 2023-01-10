Left Menu

CBI files charge sheet against electrician accused of abusing children aged 6-14 years in UP's Prayagraj

The CBI filed a charge sheet on Tuesday against a Prayagraj resident for alleged sexual abuse of girls and posting photos and videos of it on social media platforms to make quick money, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, the agency has alleged that Mohammed Zaki, an electrician, sexually exploited at least four girls in the age group of 6-14 years and shared the child abuse material on social media platforms, including Instagram.

The Ottawa-based National Central Bureau of Canada detected these online material and alerted the CBI through Interpol.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked Zaki on December 27, 2021.

During the investigation, the CBI traced four of the five alleged victims who narrated their ordeal to the agency sleuths, based on which Zaki was arrested and is currently in judicial custody, they said.

''In the investigation and analysis of data of electronic devices recovered from the possession of the accused, it was found that the accused was involved in sexual abuse of minor girls. It was also revealed that he was sharing photographs and videos of sexual exploitation of the victims on social media platforms,'' the CBI spokesperson said.

The officials said Zaki's role was found in acts such as aggravated sexual abuse and using children for pornographic purposes.

