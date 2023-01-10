Left Menu

Mehrauli murder: Delhi court extends Poonawala's judicial custody for two weeks

A court here on Tuesday extended for 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body. The judge extended his judicial custody for 14 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:17 IST
Mehrauli murder: Delhi court extends Poonawala's judicial custody for two weeks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Tuesday extended for 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body. Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lockup. The judge extended his judicial custody for 14 days. Meanwhile, police informed the court that Poonawala's debit and credit cards were seized as part of the ongoing investigation and would be released after filing the charge sheet, Poonawala's counsel M S Khan said.

Earlier on January 6, Khan had moved an application for releasing the debit and credit cards of the accused and said Poonawala was facing harsh winter inside the prison without adequate warm clothes.

On Tuesday, the judge directed the prison authorities concerned to provide Poonawala with warm clothes, Khan said.

Poonawala informed the court that he had given a written application to prison authorities to provide him with books on the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), but despite the request being approved, the books were not made available, Khan said.

The judge said that if the books were not provided, his counsel could move an application for the same, Khan said.

"The judge asked Poonawala whether he wanted to fight his case, to which he said lawyers will defend me but I will assist my lawyer after reading these books," Khan said.

Last Friday, the court extended Poonawala's judicial custody by four days and sought his physical production.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. In November, a police van carrying Poonawala was attacked by some weapon-wielding people outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini where he was taken for a polygraph test.

He was arrested on November 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023