PTI | Mathura | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:23 IST
UP: Two-year-old girl goes missing from Mathura railway station
A two-year-old girl went missing from the Mathura railway station here, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered in this connection and search is on for the child, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Government Railway Police, Mohammad Mushtaque Ahmad said a woman, Phoolwati, along with her family members, reached the Mathura railway station from Bharatpur in Rajasthan to travel to Bhatinda in Punjab for work on January 6.

The woman and her family members had an argument among themselves over some issue after drinking alcohol at the railway station. At that time, her two-year-old daughter went missing, he said.

The next day, the family members of the woman went to Bhatinda, but she refused to with them following the quarrel, Ahmad said.

Phoolwati went to her home in Bharatpur thinking that other family members might have taken her daughter along with them, he said.

Later, she came to know that her daughter was missing. She came to Mathura on Sunday and filed a missing report of her daughter, the police officer said.

After preliminary investigation, Phoolwati's family was called back from Bathinda, he said.

The pictures of the girl were taken from the CCTV footage and distributed for information about the missing child, Ahmad said.

Special police teams have been formed to trace the girl, he said.

On August 24 last year, a seven-month-old child was taken away from a railway station platform. After investigation, the police had recovered the child from a BJP corporator in Firozabad on a tip-off from a child theft gang, according to police.

