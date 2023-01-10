Left Menu

Five injured in blast near Kolkata

At least five people were injured in an explosion inside a shop in Kamarhati area near Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon, police said. However, an officer said it could be a gas cylinder explosion or a bomb blast.The injured five people are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:26 IST
Five injured in blast near Kolkata
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people were injured in an explosion inside a shop in Kamarhati area near Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the blast. However, an officer said it could be a gas cylinder explosion or a bomb blast.

''The injured five people are undergoing treatment in a hospital. Of them, the condition of two seems to be critical," he said.

The incident took place at around 12.15 pm inside the shop in North 24 Parganas district, where cooking gas cylinders were allegedly refilled illegally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023