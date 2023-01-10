Left Menu

Three Mumbai residents held with MD drug worth Rs 28 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell ANC of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested three persons from Dharavi and seized 140 gram MD drug worth Rs 28 lakh from their possession, an official said. They are arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested three persons from Dharavi and seized 140 gram MD drug worth Rs 28 lakh from their possession, an official said. He said an ANC official spotted two men moving in a suspicious manner during patrolling. When police personnel tried to question them, the duo fled.

''They were overpowered after a chase. Police found MD drug in their possession, They led the police to a house where more quantity was found,'' he said. Prima facie, one of the trio is a habitual offender. They are arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

