Three Mumbai residents held with MD drug worth Rs 28 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested three persons from Dharavi and seized 140 gram MD drug worth Rs 28 lakh from their possession, an official said. He said an ANC official spotted two men moving in a suspicious manner during patrolling. When police personnel tried to question them, the duo fled.

''They were overpowered after a chase. Police found MD drug in their possession, They led the police to a house where more quantity was found,'' he said. Prima facie, one of the trio is a habitual offender. They are arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)