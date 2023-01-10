US Domestic News Roundup: Supreme Court seeks U.S. government view on charter school's skirt requirement; Classified documents from Biden's vice presidency found at think tank and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Supreme Court seeks U.S. government view on charter school's skirt requirement

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether the justices should decide whether a publicly funded charter school in North Carolina may have violated the rights of female students - deemed "fragile vessels" by the school's founder - by requiring girls to wear skirts. The justices are considering whether to hear an appeal by Charter Day School, located in the southeastern North Carolina town of Leland and operated by a private educational management company, of a lower court's ruling that found that the dress code ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment guarantee of equal protection under the law.

Classified documents from Biden's vice presidency found at think tank

Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice-presidential days were discovered in November by the U.S. president's personal attorneys at a Washington think tank, a White House lawyer said on Monday. Nearly 10 documents were found at Biden's office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, CBS News reported earlier, adding that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland had asked the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review the classified documents which were handed over to the National Archives.

More than 7,000 nurses go on strike in New York City

Thousands of nurses at two New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday after contract negotiations stalled over pay and staffing levels, a move that caused one of the facilities to postpone procedures and appointments. The walkout involves more than 7,000 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, the New York State Nurses Association said in a statement.

Trump ally Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed by federal prosecutors -source

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who helped to amplify former President Donald Trump's false claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, has been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors seeking documents about payments he received from Trump or his presidential campaign, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The subpoena, which was issued in November, also asks Giuliani to provide testimony, said the person, who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Judge blocks some of New Jersey's new gun restrictions

A federal judge on Monday blocked parts of a recently passed New Jersey law restricting where people in the state may carry guns, an early test of some states' efforts to pass gun control measures in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year expanding gun rights nationwide. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb said that the state's new restrictions violated the right to bear arms guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The law banned carrying guns in public libraries, museums, bars and restaurants and on private property without the owner's explicit permission, as well as transporting loaded guns in vehicles,

New Jersey, Ohio join other states in banning TikTok from state devices

New Jersey and Ohio said on Monday they were joining other states in banning use of the popular video app TikTok on government-owned and managed devices. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said in addition to banning the short-video app owned by Chinese technology conglomerate ByteDance from state devices he also was banning software vendors, products, and services from more than a dozen vendors including Huawei, Hikvision, Tencent Holdings, ZTE Corporation and Kaspersky Lab.

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

The latest in a string of Pacific storms blamed for at least 12 deaths soaked California on Monday, prompting evacuations of some 25,000 people, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast, due to heightened flood and mudslide risks. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry a series of torrential downpours since late December could unleash lethal cascades of mud, boulders and other debris in hillsides stripped bare of vegetation by past wildfires.

U.S. House adopts rules sought by hardliners to control McCarthy

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives on Monday adopted a package of internal rules that give right-wing hardliners more leverage over the chamber's newly elected Republican speaker, Kevin McCarthy. Lawmakers voted 220-213 to approve the legislation. One Republican, Representative Tony Gonzales, joined all 212 Democrats in voting against the rules package. Another Republican did not vote.

Trump executive Weisselberg prepares for jail on Rikers Island

A longtime executive for Donald Trump is expected to be sent to New York's notorious Rikers Island jail after being sentenced on Tuesday for helping engineer a 15-year tax fraud scheme at the former president's real estate company. Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer, pleaded guilty in August, admitting that from 2005 to 2017 he and other executives received bonuses and perks that saved the company and themselves money.

Teacher shot by 6-year-old hailed as a hero for evacuating kids

Police on Monday hailed a 25-year-old Virginia teacher as a hero for evacuating students from her classroom even after she was shot by a 6-year-old student. The teacher, Abigail Zwerner, was in stable condition on Monday, following the Friday afternoon shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Police Chief Steve Drew told a news conference.

