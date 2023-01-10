Left Menu

Gujarat: Two college students drown in river near Valsad

PTI | Valsad | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:37 IST
Two college students drowned while bathing in a river in Gujarat's Valsad district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were part of a group of six youngsters, he said.

Three of them entered the river at Atul village for bathing while the others were sitting on the bank, said a Valsad rural police station official.

''When they started drowning, their friends raised alarm. Local swimmers managed to save one of them while the two others drowned,'' the official added.

The bodies of the deceased, identified as Sahil Patel and Ankur Parmar, were fished out and further investigation was underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

