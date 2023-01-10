Left Menu

Security guard killed, cash van robbed in north Delhi

They said the incident took place at an ICICI Bank ATM kiosk near Jagatpur flyover and the matter was reported to the police around 5 pm. Multiple teams have been formed and footage from CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events, the police said.

Security guard killed, cash van robbed in north Delhi
A security guard was killed after allegedly being shot by an unidentified man during a robbery attempt in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Tuesday. They said the incident took place at an ICICI Bank ATM kiosk near Jagatpur flyover and the matter was reported to the police around 5 pm. The victim has been identified as Jai Singh (55).

The incident occurred when the 4.50-pm cash van arrived at the ATM to deposit cash at the kiosk. Just then, a person came from behind and fired at the cash van guard and fled with the money, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

It is suspected that the accused took off with an estimated Rs 8 lakh, he said.

The injured guard was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. Multiple teams have been formed and footage from CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events, the police said.

