Left Menu

Woman cab driver fights back man trying to rob her mobile phone, case registered

An unidentified man tried to rob a woman cab driver by breaking the window of her vehicle with a stone while she was waiting to pick up a passenger in north Delhis Kashmere Gate area, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:54 IST
Woman cab driver fights back man trying to rob her mobile phone, case registered
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man tried to rob a woman cab driver by breaking the window of her vehicle with a stone while she was waiting to pick up a passenger in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday, they said. The cab driver was waiting to pick a passenger when the man allegedly threw a stone at her vehicle and broke the glass window, police said. The woman cab driver received minor injuries. The man then asked the driver to handover her mobile phone. When she refused, he tried to snatch it but the woman resisted all his attempts, police said. A bus driver, who was passing by, sensed something suspicious and stopped his vehicle to help the cab driver. Seeing the bus driver approach, the accused fled the spot and the woman managed to retain her mobile phone, a senior police officer said. She, however, refused to file a police complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, ''Taking sou moto cognisance, a case was registered under section 393 (Attempt to commit robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kashmere Gate police station and efforts are on to nab the accused.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023