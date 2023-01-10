Left Menu

NDRF team rescues boy from borewell after five-hour operation in UP's Hapur

A four-year-old speech-impaired boy who had fallen into a borewell was rescued after a five-hour operation in the Kotla Sadat area here on Tuesday.The NDRF National Disaster Response Force team has successfully rescued the boy.

PTI | Hapur | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:23 IST
  • India

A four-year-old speech-impaired boy who had fallen into a borewell was rescued after a five-hour operation in the Kotla Sadat area here on Tuesday.

''The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team has successfully rescued the boy. He is under medical observation and is being given proper treatment,'' Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker told reporters.

As the NDRF team pulled out the boy, identified as Mavia, the anxiety that pervaded the atmosphere quickly dissipated. Local residents and onlookers who had gathered on rooftops to watch the rescue operation greeted the NDRF official with a round of applause as he handed over the boy to a medical team.

District Magistrate Medha Rupam said their main concern was the child's safety. Oxygen was supplied inside the borewell to help the boy breathe during the rescue operation. When asked about any injuries, she said, ''There are injuries, and we are attending to it.'' Elaborating on the rescue operation, an NDRF official told reporters, ''The (rescue) operation lasted for four to five hours. The NDRF has expertise by which it can successfully undertake any such operation in the country. Our effort was to rescue the child and hand him over to the administration as soon as possible.'' Asked about how challenging the operation was, the official said, ''The challenge was very big as the boy was speech-impaired and there was no communication with him. Patience was important. Our well-trained rescuers work with a great deal of patience while adopting technology as well.'' He added that the rescue operation was carried out by a 47-member team, who rotate (among themselves). The boy had fallen into the open borewell while playing earlier during the day, officials had said. Rupam said action would be taken against officials who had shown laxity in discharge of duty (in this connection).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

