UP: Man kills self over financial woes

A 24-year-old man allegedly ended his life over financial constraints in in the Ubhaon area here, police said.

Moti (24), who worked in an orchestra group, hanged himself from the roof of his rented house in Kundail village Monday night, they said.

He was native of West Bengal and lived in a rented house along with his wife. His wife told police that he was mentally stressed due to financial constraints, police said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, Station House Officer of Ubhaon police station Rajeev Mishra said, adding investigation into the matter is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)