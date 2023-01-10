Gurugram police arrests man for killing lover's husband

A man was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his lover's husband here, police said on Tuesday.

Dharmesh Yadav (42), a property dealer, was shot dead on October 30 last year at an under-construction building in sector 22 here allegedly by one Mohammadin, a resident of Sambal in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Mohammadin, who was arrested in November last year, was hired to kill Yadav by his wife Neetu in collusion with her lover, Bablu Khan.

Khan was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on January 4. A country-made pistol and 239 grams of gold jewellery was seized from him, police said.

Following the murder, Khan had gone into hiding and travelled to Nepal and southern India to avoid arrest, police said.

Gurugram police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on him.

''The accused was arrested and send to six days police remand. He has confessed to the murder. The gold jewellery was given to him by his lover and the wife of the property dealer,'' said ACP Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

According to police, Neetu had illicit relations with Khan and the duo hatched the plan of murdering Yadav and grabbing his property.

Six criminal cases, including gang rape and carrying illegal arms among others, are registered against Khan in Uttar Pradesh, they said. Meanwhile, police have also arrested Khan's brother for criminal conspiracy.

