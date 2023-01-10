Missing man found dead in drain in Thane district

The body of a 35-year-old man who went missing from Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra five days back was found in a drain on Tuesday, police said. The highly-decomposed body was found floating in the Waldhuni nullah in Kalyan, an official said. The deceased went missing from Ulhasnagar on January 5 following which a missing person complaint was filed.

A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway.

