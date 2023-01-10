Left Menu

Missing man found dead in drain in Thane district

The body of a 35-year-old man who went missing from Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra five days back was found in a drain on Tuesday, police said. The highly-decomposed body was found floating in the Waldhuni nullah in Kalyan, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:48 IST
Missing man found dead in drain in Thane district
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 35-year-old man who went missing from Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra five days back was found in a drain on Tuesday, police said. The highly-decomposed body was found floating in the Waldhuni nullah in Kalyan, an official said. The deceased went missing from Ulhasnagar on January 5 following which a missing person complaint was filed.

A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023