Missing man found dead in drain in Thane district
The body of a 35-year-old man who went missing from Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra five days back was found in a drain on Tuesday, police said. The highly-decomposed body was found floating in the Waldhuni nullah in Kalyan, an official said.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:48 IST
The deceased went missing from Ulhasnagar on January 5 following which a missing person complaint was filed.
A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway.
