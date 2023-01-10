Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, January 10: * HC dismissed a petition seeking creation of a body independent of political executive to implement the law against foreign contributions, saying it cannot act on a possibility of misuse of the law by the ruling party.

* HC sought the response of the city police to a plea by real estate tycoon Gopal Ansal, convicted in an evidence tampering case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire trial, seeking renewal of his passport for 10 years.

* HC sought the stand of the Centre on a plea seeking sale and marketing of coronary stents in the country only after submission of adequate supporting clinical studies.

* Real estate tycoon Sushil Ansal, convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case, approached the high court for injunction against the release of web series ‘Trial by Fire', which is said to be based on the incident and is scheduled for release on Netflix on January 13.

* HC said sexual harassment complaints deserve to be treated with seriousness and cannot be quashed if the internal complaints committee does not conclude the proceedings within the legally stipulated 90 days.

* HC upheld the life imprisonment awarded to a man for raping a two-year-old girl, saying there was no reason not to rely on the testimony of the victim's mother.

