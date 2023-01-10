Left Menu

Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, January 10

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 20:00 IST
Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, January 10
  • Country:
  • India

Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, January 10: * HC dismissed a petition seeking creation of a body independent of political executive to implement the law against foreign contributions, saying it cannot act on a possibility of misuse of the law by the ruling party.

* HC sought the response of the city police to a plea by real estate tycoon Gopal Ansal, convicted in an evidence tampering case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire trial, seeking renewal of his passport for 10 years.

* HC sought the stand of the Centre on a plea seeking sale and marketing of coronary stents in the country only after submission of adequate supporting clinical studies.

* Real estate tycoon Sushil Ansal, convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case, approached the high court for injunction against the release of web series ‘Trial by Fire', which is said to be based on the incident and is scheduled for release on Netflix on January 13.

* HC said sexual harassment complaints deserve to be treated with seriousness and cannot be quashed if the internal complaints committee does not conclude the proceedings within the legally stipulated 90 days.

* HC upheld the life imprisonment awarded to a man for raping a two-year-old girl, saying there was no reason not to rely on the testimony of the victim's mother.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023