5 ultras including self-styled area commander of TSPC arrested
- Country:
- India
Five ultras including a self-styled Area Commander of banned Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee(TSPC) were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.
Self-styled Area Commander of TSPC Basant Singh alias Bachchan Ji alias Diwakar ji who had escaped from police custody in Gaya district of Bihar three years ago was arrested during a special anti-Naxal drive launched in Duruha hill of Palamu district, Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha told a press conference.
Diwakar a native of Naudiha village of Palamu district was operating in Palamu and neighbouring Aurangabad district of Bihar after escaping from police custody, the SP said.
Based on intelligence inputs, the SP said Diwakar and four other ultras were arrested during a special drive launched in Duruha hill.
Police seized a pistol and revolver, four live cartridges, five mobile phone, two diaries and a naxal leaflet from their possession, the SP said.
Altogether eight naxal-related cases were registered against him, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bihar: Schools in Patna to remain closed from today till year-end
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Clash erupts between two groups in Chhattisgarh over installation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue
Two members of liquor mafia arrested in Bihar's Samastipur
Man from Bihar peddles ganja-laced chocolates, arrested in Hyderabad