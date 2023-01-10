Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-01-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 20:11 IST
3 held in police raid at illegal hookah bar in Noida
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Noida police on Tuesday said they have arrested three people, including the two operators of a restaurant, for allegedly running a hookah bar on their premises in violation of anti-tobacco rules.

The restaurant is located in the commercial hub of sector 18 and the hookah bar was busted during a police raid, an official said.

''Police visited the spot over a complaint of loud music from the restaurant in the early hours of Monday after which the restaurant was found serving hookah to some customers. The customers were let off with a warning,'' the official said.

''But since the hookah bar was being operated in violation of norms, the two operators of the restaurant Vikas (23) and Uttam (20) and a waiter Amir (24) were held from the spot,'' the official added.

An FIR has been lodged at the local sector 20 police station under relevant provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and the accused sent to jail by local court, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

