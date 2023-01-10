Left Menu

UP: Ex-SP MLA, son among 4 booked in alleged land grab case

Senior division judge of the MP-MLA court had directed the police to register a case after which all the four were booked late on Monday night, the official said.Alam had on April 22 last year filed a complaint against four people, alleging that they forcefully captured his land at gunpoint but a case was not registered.

UP: Ex-SP MLA, son among 4 booked in alleged land grab case
The police have registered a case against four people, including ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Ghazala Lari and her son after a person accused them of forcibly getting his signatures on a land sale deed, police said on Tuesday. The case was registered on the orders of a court here, they said. The police said the driver of the former MLA, Mansoor Alam, had accused four people of forcibly getting his signatures on a land sale deed at the registry office and also taking possession of his tractor and SUV. Inspector Jitendra Singh said on the court's order, a case has been registered against four people, including the former MLA, her son Manzar Lari and two others -- Ajay Pratap Singh and Sandeep Singh, and a probe has been initiated.

Senior division judge of the MP-MLA court had directed the police to register a case after which all the four were booked late on Monday night, the official said.

Alam had on April 22 last year filed a complaint against four people, alleging that they forcefully captured his land at gunpoint but a case was not registered. On August 30 last year, Alam filed a case against them and told the court that he had requested Ghazala Lari to help him in starting a brick industry following which the ex-MLA had asked Ajay Kumar Singh who had provided him the land.

Alam bought a tractor and an SUV and continued doing business but the ex-MLA got angry as he was not able to give enough time to her. On her directions, Ajay took his land back, Alam had alleged. Later, Alam purchased another plot of land in his wife's name.

Alam alleged that on April 12 last year, on the direction of the former MLA, Ajay Pratap Singh, Sandeep Singh and her son Manzar along with three to four musclemen attacked him and at gunpoint took him and his wife to the registry office and forcefully made them sign the land sale deed in the name of Manzar Lari.

