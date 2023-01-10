Three held for ransacking liquor shop in Gurugram

Three men were arrested for allegedly ransacking a liquor shop and threatening the salesperson for declining to serve them for free, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody.

The arrested accused were identified as Anil alias Ganja (23) of Rajendra Park, Vishal Seharawat (22) of Palam Vihar and Harsh (19) of Daulatabad. An SUV and a country-made pistol were seized from them, the police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday night during which the accused also smashed the windows of two cars after entering a house in Daulatabad village. Two separate FIRs were registered at Rajendra park police station in this connection.

According to the complaint filed by Pankaj Jaiswal, the salesperson of the liquor shop along the Dwarka Expressway, the accused arrived in their SUV around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

Claiming that they were ''local goons'', they demanded a free bottle of liquor. When they were refused, one of them pointed a gun at Jaiswal and smashed a card swipe machine. They then rammed their car into the shop and ransacked it, the salesperson said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Rajendra park police station on Sunday. In another complaint, Daultabad village resident Ravita Devi alleged that the same trio entered her home late at night and smashed the windows of their two cars. They also threatened to kill her and her family. Following the complaint, another FIR was registered at Rajendra park police station.

''The accused were in a drunken state and created a ruckus at the liquor shop after not being given free liquor. We arrested them and they were sent to judicial custody by a city court,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

