An FIR has been registered at the Sector 29 police station, they said.The woman, Jawahar Nagar Colony-resident Anjali in her complaint, alleged that she had gone to the club on Monday night with Chetan Tokas, a resident of Delhis Munirka, when the incident happened, police said.It was around 2 am when we both started leaving the club after paying our bills.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 10-01-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 20:54 IST
Gurugram: Woman, fiance injured after being thrashed by bouncers at club, case registered
A woman and her fiance were injured after they were allegedly thrashed by bouncers of a club in Sector 29 here, police said on Tuesday. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 29 police station, they said.

The woman, Jawahar Nagar Colony-resident Anjali in her complaint, alleged that she had gone to the club on Monday night with Chetan Tokas, a resident of Delhi's Munirka, when the incident happened, police said.

''It was around 2 am when we both started leaving the club after paying our bills. One of the bouncers at the club started fighting with Chetan. When I defended him, others, including female bouncers, started beating me. ''They pushed us and kept kicking and punching and finally dragged us out of the club. The name of the one bouncer was Sandeep. The police were informed and they took us to the hospital,'' the woman's complaint stated.

The medical examination of the duo was conducted. The doctor told the police that Chetan received five and Anjali suffered injuries at seven places, officials said. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station, police said.

''We are verifying the facts and have also sought footage of CCTV cameras installed in the club. Action will be taken as per the law,'' said Rakesh Kumar, additional Station House Officer at Sector 29 police station.

Sumit Kumar, manager (operation) of the club denied that such an incident had taken place and said they were cooperating with the police in the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

