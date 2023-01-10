Left Menu

CCI Android ruling: NCLAT to decide admissibility of Micromax, Karbonn's petitions on Jan 12

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 20:55 IST
CCI Android ruling: NCLAT to decide admissibility of Micromax, Karbonn's petitions on Jan 12

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday directed the listing of petitions of homegrown handset makers Micromax and Karbonn, challenging the CCI order against Google over Android mobile devices, on January 12.

The appellate tribunal would decide ''for admission'' of their petitions in which both have challenged the order of CCI, in which the fair trade regulator has imposed a penalty on the global IT giant.

Moreover, the bench has also directed its registry to place on record the appeal filed by Google in this regard.

''The registry is also directed to place the record of 'Competition Appeal (AT) No. 01 of 2023' (filed by Google) on the next date,'' said NCLAT.

NCLAT, which is an appellate authority over the CCI against any direction issued or decision made or order passed by the regulator, was hearing the two separate appeals filed by Micromax and Jaina India (which sell mobile devices under Karbonn brand), supporting Google.

On October 20 last year, CCI slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices. In the October ruling, CCI had also ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

This order was challenged by Google before NCLAT, which had on January 4 declined to stay after observing that it was passed on October 20, 2022 but the appeal against it was filed on December 20, 2022.

The NCLAT had also directed Google to deposit 10 per cent of the penalty amount within three weeks.

Previously, on January 4, Micromax and Karbonn's petition were listed along with Google. However, it appeared that there were defects.

Even on Tuesday when the matter was being heard by NCLAT, counsel appearing for handset makers requested a ''short accommodation for filing affidavit'' and to file a hard copy of the condonation of delay application.

''He is permitted to file an appropriate affidavit by tomorrow i.e. January 11, 2023,'' said the NCLAT order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023