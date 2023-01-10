Left Menu

BSF jawan shot during scuffle to save officer at Odisha camp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A BSF jawan suffered a bullet injury during a scuffle to stop a commanding officer who was attempting to end his life using his service weapon at a camp located in the anti-Naxal operations grid of Odisha on Tuesday, officials said.

''In a unfortunate incident, one of the officers deployed in Malkangiri district of Odisha for anti-Naxal operations duties tried to shoot himself.'' ''The guard saved him by getting hold of the rifle. In the process, a round was fired which accidentally hit a BSF jawan working nearby in the camp,'' a Border Security Force spokesperson said.

The injured personnel was administered first aid and immediately evacuated to Malkangiri district hospital, the spokesperson said.

The jawan is out of danger and a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts of the incident, he said.

The officer who was allegedly attempting to end his life by using a service weapon holds the rank of second-in-command which is equivalent to a Superintendent of Police (SP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

