Left Menu

Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syrian camps

Spain has repatriated two women and 13 children from refugee camps in Syria, the European countrys foreign ministry said Tuesday.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave no personal information about the 15 individuals. Spanish newspaper El Pas said that women, both Spanish citizens, were widows of fighters for the Islamic State group.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:39 IST
Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syrian camps

Spain has repatriated two women and 13 children from refugee camps in Syria, the European country's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave no personal information about the 15 individuals. Spanish newspaper El País said that women, both Spanish citizens, were widows of fighters for the Islamic State group. The newspaper said nine of the children were the women's and four were orphans under the care of one of them.

The ministry would not confirm those details but said police met the women upon their arrival at Torrejon airbase outside Madrid. It said the pair were to stand before a National Court judge who would “proceed to legalize their judicial situation.” The children were taken in by Madrid region social services, the ministry said.

The ministry said the repatriation “had taken several months due to the complexity and conditions of risk in the Syrian camps.” Other European nations have brought children and women back from Syria since the territorial defeat of IS in March 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023