Belgium summoning Iranian ambassador over Iran sentencing Belgian citizen

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:41 IST
Belgium is summoning the Iranian ambassador after Iran sentenced Belgian citizen Olivier Vandecasteele to 40 years of prison and 74 lashes, Foreign Affairs Minister Hadja Lahbib said Tuesday in a statement.

Vandecasteele was convicted of spying, cooperating with the United States against Iran and money-laundering, charges he has all denied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

