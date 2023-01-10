Left Menu

Ukrainian troops to start training on Patriot system in U.S. soon - official

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:00 IST
Ukrainian troops are expected to begin training on the Patriot missile defense system at a military base in the United States in the coming weeks, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the training would occur at Fort Sill in Oklahoma.

Ukrainian troops have previously received some training in the United States, including on the Switchblade drones.

