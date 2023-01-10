UP: Former police officer Manilal Patidar granted bail in corruption case

A special court on Tuesday granted bail to former superintendent of police Manilal Patidar in a corruption case as the investigating agency failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated 60 days.

In his order, special judge Lokesh Varun said the offences for which Patidar was arrested and sent to jail entailed a maximum punishment of up to 10 years and hence the investigating agency was required to file a charge sheet in the case within 60 days from the time of his arrest.

But the agency failed to file a charge sheet within the period and hence he is entitled for default bail, said the special court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases.

The complainant, Nitish Pandey, the director of PP Pandey Infrastructure Private Limited, had lodged a complaint alleging that Patidar and other police personnel in Mahoba were extorting money from his truck drivers who were working on the Bundelkhand Expressway project.

Patidar was alleged to have called a company employee to put pressure on him to pay Rs 2 lakh per month to him.

The case was registered against him in Kanpur.

Patidar was nabbed on October 15 last year in connection with the death of a businessman.

Later, his judicial custody was taken in the present case on October 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)