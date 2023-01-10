SC Collegium recommends elevation of 7 judicial officers, 2 advocates as judges of different HCs
The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended the elevation of seven judicial officers and two advocates as judges of different high courts. The resolutions of the Collegium, which also comprises Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, were uploaded on the apex court website.
The Collegium in its meeting approved the proposal for the elevation of Judicial Officers --Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik as judges in the Karnataka High Court.
''The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on January 10, 2023 has, on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for the elevation of Shri Nagendra Ramachandra Naik, Advocate, as Judge in the Karnataka High Court,'' the resolution stated.
In another decision, the Collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of advocate Neela Kedar Gokhale as a judge of the Bombay High Court.
It also recommended the elevation of Judicial Officer Mridul Kumar Kalita as judge in the Gauhati High Court.
With regard to Andhra Pradesh, the Collegium okayed the promotion of Judicial Officers P. Venkata Jyothirmai and V Gopalakrishna Rao as judges of the high court there.
It also approved the proposal for the elevation of Judicial Officers Aribam Guneshwar Sharma and Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui as judges in the Manipur High Court.
