Collective power and potential of Indian Diaspora would be force-multiplier in nation’s inclusive development: President Murmu

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention and conferred Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Awards today (January 10, 2023) at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that the Indian Diaspora today has become an important and unique force in the global system. It has grown into an energetic and confident community in every region, and is making stellar contributions to world affairs in leadership positions. Our Diaspora has exhibited extraordinary dedication and hard work, and has overcome many challenges to achieve excellence in all walks of life – including art, literature, politics, sports, business, academics, philanthropy, science and technology.

The President said that over the last two decades, the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention has served as a unique platform to enable fruitful engagement between the Government, people of India and the Diaspora.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards symbolise the nation's highest recognition of the Diaspora members for their contributions to India and in their home countries. These awards are significant as they not only show our appreciation and acknowledgment of the achievements of the Pravasis, but also reflect our faith in their resolve to keep India's flag flying high in the world.

Referring to the theme of this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention - "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal", the President said that it reflects India's desire to make its Diaspora a partner in the achievement of its national developmental goals. She said that in the next 25 years, India is going to embark on an ambitious journey of collective hard-work, sacrifice and intensive development to transform into a self-reliant world leader by 2047, when we would be celebrating the centenary of our independence.

The President said that the collective power and potential of the Indian Diaspora would be a force-multiplier in the nation's inclusive development. She urged each and every member of the Diaspora family to become a full partner in this journey. She said that they can contribute with their energy, experience, ideas, business acumen, investments, technical expertise and knowledge sharing, to enhance our capacities to fulfill the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The President said that the call of the soil of the Motherland is something that transcends the barriers of time and distance. While the Indian Diaspora has built enriching and productive lives in their adopted homes in different corners of the world, they would always hold a special place in our hearts: not only as extended family members but as responsible stakeholders in India's development.

