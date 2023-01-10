Left Menu

Liquor traders urge Delhi govt to allow private players in retail business

Liquor traders have urged the Delhi government, which is coming up with a new excise policy for 2022-23, to allow private players in the retail business for better customer experience and competing with towns like Gurugram and Noida.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:42 IST
Liquor traders urge Delhi govt to allow private players in retail business
  • Country:
  • India

Liquor traders have urged the Delhi government, which is coming up with a new excise policy for 2022-23, to allow private players in the retail business for better customer experience and competing with towns like Gurugram and Noida. The Delhi Liquor Traders Association (DLTA) has also recommended that the new excise policy should bring down the legal drinking age from 25 at present to 21 years.

The DTA has submitted its recommendations to Delhi Excise minister and top officials of the government.

After withdrawal of the Excise Policy 2021-22 amid allegations of corruption, the Delhi government formed a committee to come up with a fresh Excise policy. The committee is yet to submit its preliminary report to the government.

In a detailed letter, the association stated that allowing spacious liquor shops by private players and keeping them open at shopping malls and prominent markets till 1 am will ensure that customers of Delhi do not look for fill in Gurgram, Noida and Faridabad.

After withdrawal of the liquor policy 2021-22, private licensees quit the retail business and the Delhi government undertakings opened vends across the city from September last year.

The city currently has around 550 small-sized liquor stores run by four Delhi government corporations. The number is planned to be raised further to 700.

The association said that Delhi has hands on experience of government only, private only and government plus private models of liquor trade and it appears that the latter was the best.

''In our fair opinion, the existence of both government and private stores is a much better option for the Delhi government, not only in terms of revenue collection but also to give better facilities to consumers with first-class infrastructure,'' association president Naresh Goyal said.

While the government liquor stores can fail any attempt of monopoly in retail business, the private players can help minimise migration of consumers to NCR towns by coming up with spacious retail outlets in all high-end luxury markets and shopping malls offering a wide variety of brands, with self-service facilities, said the association.

The liquor traders' body has also recommended keeping the number of 'dry days' in the city to a minimum and at par with the border cities to prevent flight of consumers from the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023