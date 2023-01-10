Left Menu

Over 5 kg heroin seized near International Border in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a joint operation, the Punjab Police along with the Border Security Force seized 5.92 kg of heroin at three different places near the India-Pakistan International Border in Tarn Taran, officials said on Tuesday.

''In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, @TarnTaranPolice along with BSF recovered 5.92 Kgs of #Heroin. Pakistan-backed heroin was recovered from 3 different places near the Indo-Pak Border Line,'' Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

He said three FIRs have been registered in this regard.

"Further investigation is ongoing to break forward and backward linkages," Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

