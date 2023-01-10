Over 5 kg heroin seized near International Border in Punjab

In a joint operation, the Punjab Police along with the Border Security Force seized 5.92 kg of heroin at three different places near the India-Pakistan International Border in Tarn Taran, officials said on Tuesday.

''In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, @TarnTaranPolice along with BSF recovered 5.92 Kgs of #Heroin. Pakistan-backed heroin was recovered from 3 different places near the Indo-Pak Border Line,'' Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

He said three FIRs have been registered in this regard.

"Further investigation is ongoing to break forward and backward linkages," Yadav said.

