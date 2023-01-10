Over 5 kg heroin seized near International Border in Punjab
- Country:
- India
In a joint operation, the Punjab Police along with the Border Security Force seized 5.92 kg of heroin at three different places near the India-Pakistan International Border in Tarn Taran, officials said on Tuesday.
''In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, @TarnTaranPolice along with BSF recovered 5.92 Kgs of #Heroin. Pakistan-backed heroin was recovered from 3 different places near the Indo-Pak Border Line,'' Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.
He said three FIRs have been registered in this regard.
"Further investigation is ongoing to break forward and backward linkages," Yadav said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Heroin
- India
- Yadav
- Pakistan
- Tarn Taran
- Gaurav Yadav
ALSO READ
Kerala's Dharmadam becomes first complete library constituency in India
Create dedicated food street in every city with outlets from different parts of India, UP CM tells officials
UBS Report: India-Southeast Asia lead as investment destination for billionaires
WeWork India raises Rs 550 cr from BPEA Credit-managed fund
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with Indian Medical Association today